Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $263.48. 914,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,218. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

