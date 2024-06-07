Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $41.17. Approximately 2,488,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,956,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 81,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,574,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $273,507,000 after buying an additional 3,481,936 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

