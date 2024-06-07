Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $477.58

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.58 ($6.12) and traded as low as GBX 475 ($6.09). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 478 ($6.12), with a volume of 159,407 shares.

VSVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.65) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.15) to GBX 580 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 486.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 477.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.20), for a total value of £320,330.56 ($410,417.12). Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

