Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
