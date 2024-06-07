VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.77

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.77 and traded as high as $68.04. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 465 shares.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0183 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

