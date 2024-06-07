Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Viking alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Viking Stock Performance

About Viking

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $30.60 on Monday. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.