VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 490.50 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 492 ($6.30). Approximately 93,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 235,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.50 ($6.32).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 120.98, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £749.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 478.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 461.90.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -632.18%.

Insider Transactions at VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Huw Evans bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($58,936.58). 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

