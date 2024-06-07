Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,720 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.63. 1,415,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,328. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

