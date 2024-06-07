Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 121,269 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,269 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. 14,938,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,375,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

