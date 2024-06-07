Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 155,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,738. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

