Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. 791,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,693. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

