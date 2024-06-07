Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.22. 624,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average is $181.43.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

