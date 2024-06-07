Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,545 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,831,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.14. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

