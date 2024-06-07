Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 767.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 101,584 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,201,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 607,146 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 222.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,582,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,596 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Bank of America by 22,833.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,891,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,948,754. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $311.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

