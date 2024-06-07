Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 275.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 20.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 11.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 13.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 65.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.51. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

