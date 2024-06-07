Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,478 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $411,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,606,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,322,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,612,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

