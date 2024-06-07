Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.91 and a 200-day moving average of $448.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

