Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after purchasing an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,042 shares of company stock valued at $134,777,415. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. 1,791,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,127. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

