Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 3,061,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

