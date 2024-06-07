Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,999 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,497. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.31 and its 200-day moving average is $147.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

