Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

