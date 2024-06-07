Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 108 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 29,198 shares worth $36,415,346. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded down $22.10 on Friday, hitting $1,312.55. 223,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,697. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,273.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,146.12. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $794.72 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.