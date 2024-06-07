Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 8%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) was down 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 962,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,035,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $777,197. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,375,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.