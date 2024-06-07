Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 8,142 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $346,523.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,316,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30.

On Thursday, May 30th, Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of VITL traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. 588,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,935. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

