Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.23 million, a P/E ratio of -169.57 and a beta of 1.04. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.