Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,443,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.84% of Vulcan Materials worth $554,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,528,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VMC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.76. 59,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,174. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

