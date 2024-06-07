Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,207,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,442,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $530.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

