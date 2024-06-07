Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.16 and last traded at $66.27. Approximately 5,862,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,308,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Walmart Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,656,725 shares of company stock worth $559,670,202 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

