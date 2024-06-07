Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.8%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.27 and last traded at $102.04. Approximately 1,765,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,636,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 532,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $65,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

