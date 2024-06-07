Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Webster Financial worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

