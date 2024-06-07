Wedbush Weighs in on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.