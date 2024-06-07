Wells Fargo & Company Increases Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $120.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.27.

GKOS stock opened at $113.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,713. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

