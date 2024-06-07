Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $50.56. 6,722,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,802,464. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

