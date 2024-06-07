Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,453,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 55,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 84,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 877,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,206. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

