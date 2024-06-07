Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $21.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

