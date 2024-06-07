Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,635,000 after acquiring an additional 129,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.50. 534,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

