Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,969,000 after acquiring an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after acquiring an additional 225,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWP stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 377,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,909. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

