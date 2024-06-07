Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Western Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.70.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.