Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WPRT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.24). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $77.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 125,575 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 3.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

