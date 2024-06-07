WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.14.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

WEX stock opened at $181.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. Analysts expect that WEX will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,140 shares of company stock worth $880,673 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after acquiring an additional 67,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in WEX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,660,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

