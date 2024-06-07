WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 25.6% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $78,913.02 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00115680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00014235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008642 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

