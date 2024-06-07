Wildcat Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 445,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,000. Toast accounts for about 2.8% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Toast at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Toast by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,010 shares of company stock worth $6,001,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.02. 7,580,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,391. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

