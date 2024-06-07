Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) dropped 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 9,982,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 13,610,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
Wildcat Petroleum Stock Down 10.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.06.
About Wildcat Petroleum
Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wildcat Petroleum
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.