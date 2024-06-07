Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Monica Bhargava Sells 8,931 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.25. 889,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.89 and a twelve month high of $348.51. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 81.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 403.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

