Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $256.47

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.47 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.33). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.32), with a volume of 1,164,847 shares traded.

Witan Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 256.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.37.

Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,142.86%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

