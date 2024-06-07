Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $183.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. 309,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 656,894 shares.The stock last traded at $173.50 and had previously closed at $176.01.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 154.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

