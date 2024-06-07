Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. Acquires 310,639 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,639 shares during the quarter. Funko makes up approximately 34.8% of Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. owned approximately 13.53% of Funko worth $55,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Funko by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,113,788 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $8,693,000. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.42.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $153,881.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,091 shares in the company, valued at $526,379.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $153,881.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,091 shares in the company, valued at $526,379.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,491 shares of company stock worth $381,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

