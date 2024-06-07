World Kinect Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WKC)

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

World Kinect has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. World Kinect has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Kinect to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

NYSE:WKC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. World Kinect has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

