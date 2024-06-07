X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.39 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 801,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,152,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

