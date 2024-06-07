XPO (NYSE:XPO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

NYSE:XPO opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

